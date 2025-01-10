Alec Baldwin files lawsuit for malicious prosecution in ‘Rust’ trial

Actor Alec Baldwin is suing multiple people, including the Santa Fe district attorney, and the special prosecutor in his case for what he claims was malicious prosecution.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Actor Alec Baldwin is suing Santa Fe county prosecutors, law enforcement, and the county commission.

He’s claiming malicious prosecution and civil rights violations for the involuntary manslaughter charges he was facing in 2024.

Baldwin faced involuntary manslaughter charges for the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” movie set back in 2021.

Baldwin was holding the gun when it went off during a rehearsal and a live bullet hit Hutchins. However, a Santa Fe County judge dismissed the case against Baldwin during his trial last July, declaring prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

In December, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew her appeal challenging the judge’s decision.

The state Department of Justice released a statement in December saying it is in the best interest for the criminal matter against Baldwin to remain closed.

Baldwin still faces civil lawsuits over the shooting.