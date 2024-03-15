Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial: Who is on the witness list?

The trial of "Rust" actor and producer Alec Baldwin is set to start on July 10.

SANTA FE, N.M. — The trial of “Rust” actor and producer Alec Baldwin is set to start on July 10.

Looking at the witness lists for the Baldwin trial, it appears that the first 15 or so witnesses that the state is calling for the Baldwin case are the same witnesses they called for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s case. It includes responding officers, FBI investigators, and crew members who were on set when Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed.

The state has also listed Gutierrez-Reed as a possible witness. She didn’t testify in her own trial. Her attorney, Jason Bowles, said Gutierrez-Reed has not been subpoenaed but that they would comply with a subpoena.

KOB 4 asked Bowles if he thought Guiterrez-Reed testifying would impact the appeal they plan to file, and he said no.

The defense witness list only has one name right now and that is assistant director David Halls. Halls took a plea deal in this case and got six months probation. In Gutierrez-Reed’s trial, Halls was a witness but when he took the stand it was apparent he was frustrating prosecutors. He said he thought the set of “Rust” was safe despite the OSHA fines and multiple cameramen walking off set in protest the day of the shooting.

KOB 4 reached out to Baldwin’s attorneys to see if they plan on expanding their witness list, but we have not heard back.

Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter. That is the same charge a jury convicted Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of.