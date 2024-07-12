Alec Baldwin trial day 3: Hannah Gutierrez-Reed expected to testify

SANTA FE, N.M. — The first week of the involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin will wrap up Friday with what could be the trial’s most key witness.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is expected to testify Friday on day three. Now serving an 18-month sentence for an involuntary manslaughter charge related to her role as the armorer on the “Rust” movie set, she is a star witness for the state.

However, her case is under appeal. Her attorney says she plans to plead the Fifth. No matter what questions get asked, she could protect herself from incrimination or damage her pending criminal case.

What may she say? Proceedings will begin with an evidence hearing around 8:45 a.m. They will likely continue around 9:30 a.m. when the jury is ushered in.

For more on the “Rust” investigation, including our coverage of the trials of Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, click here.