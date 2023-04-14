Alexis Avila trial: Closing arguments begin Friday

LOVINGTON, N.M. — A day after Alexis Avila took the stand in her own defense, attorneys will make closing arguments to a jury deciding her fate.

The case began earlier this week. Avila took the stand, as well as the people who found the baby she allegedly threw in the dumpster after giving birth and the baby’s dad.

Avila faces charges of child abuse and attempted murder.

