All Albuquerque pools and splash pads to be closed Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – All of the city pools and splash pads in Albuquerque will be closed Thursday.

The Environmental Health Department has confirmed two cases of cryptosporidiosis — a type of parasite — in people who recently swam at a city pool. This parasite has not been detected at any city pool.

But, just to be safe, all city pools and splash pads will be closed so they can be cleaned Thursday. They will reopen Friday.