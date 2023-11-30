All lanes of I-25 closed near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — All lanes of I-25 are closed near Santa Fe due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, there are reportedly icy conditions from that point to Santa Fe. There is also black ice on La Bajada, near this area.

The closure is from mile markers 254 to 257. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to stay home if they don’t have to travel.

All Santa Fe Public Schools are also closed Thursday.

