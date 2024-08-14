Amazon opens new fulfillment center in Los Lunas

Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in Los Lunas Tuesday.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in Los Lunas Tuesday. This is the second fulfillment center to open in the metro, and has been dubbed “ABQ2” by Amazon.

Packages are already rolling down the conveyor belts. The million square foot facility is one of the places where Amazon packages will originate when you order them.

“We represent the very beginning of the supply chain for Amazon, one of our customers you might say is the ABQ 1 facility in Bernalillo County. We work to ensure the right products can get into the Amazon supply chain,” said Nikoli Talento with Amazon.

Amazon says the new facility will bring 600 new jobs. It took about two and a half years to build.

On top of the new opening, Amazon unveiled a $10,000 donation to Valencia Shelter Services.