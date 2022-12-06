Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl found safe on bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say they found a 5-year-old girl who went missing while reportedly in the care of her father while he was intoxicated.

Albuquerque police issued an endangered missing alert for 5-year-old Oreyana Clinton, who was reportedly last seen December 5 with her father as they tried to board a bus on 51st and Central. However, police say they weren’t able to get on because the dad was so intoxicated.

The father later showed up at a southeast Albuquerque shelter and was reportedly unable to recount what happened or where he last saw her.