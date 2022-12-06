Criminal complaint: Father tried assaulting an officer as his 5-year-old was missing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting an officer who questioned him about his missing 5-year-old daughter.

A criminal complaint shows police were called around 9:20 p.m. Monday to a southeast Albuquerque shelter after 36-year-old Nicholas Clinton reportedly came back there missing his daughter. Clinton was allegedly drunk and had no idea of where his daughter was or what happened to her.

Upon arrival, an officer claims he saw signs of intoxication as they began questioning Clinton. Officers tried to calm Clinton as he grew angrier and told police they should’ve been out looking for his daughter. Clinton allegedly moved toward them with his “fists balled”, prompting an officer to arrest him on a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Clinton reportedly resisted arrest, which led to officers using force to finally arrest and detain him.

Clinton faces charges of one count each of assault on a police officer and resisting an officer. He was released by a judge Tuesday morning, pending a trial.

Albuquerque police say his daughter was found safe on a bus Tuesday morning after an Amber Alert was issued for her.

Clinton is currently not charged with child abuse or child endangerment.

The officers’ use of force to arrest Clinton is under investigation.