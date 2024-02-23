American Home Furniture unveils fresh concept at grand opening

American Home Furniture held its grand opening Thursday at its new location on Carlisle near I-40, right next to the new Whole Foods location.

Store officials say this is a complete rebrand of the iconic company.

“Everything, literally everything in here is new,” said Kenton Van Harten, president and CEO at American Home Furniture & Mattress. “After 60 years in our previous location across the freeway, we’ve completely reinvented the concept. We’ve rebranded the company, we brought in all new products.”

The CEO said they looked nationwide for inspiration for the new store.

