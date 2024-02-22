Inside look: New Whole Foods location in Albuquerque

The new Whole Foods Market location is set to open Thursday. Officials gave KOB 4 an inside look before the big opening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The new Whole Foods Market location is set to open Thursday. Officials gave KOB 4 an inside look before the big opening.

The new location will open at 9 a.m. Thursday. The location is in Carlisle Crossing, a new shopping center just across Carlisle Boulevard from the old location that was open for 30 years.

The new location is double the size of the old one. They anticipate this will allow room for more New Mexico-made products.

Officials also say they’re pledging to donate some of their profits to local nonprofits. That includes the Rio Grande Food Project, Storehouse New Mexico, Homeworks, and Meals on Wheels.

Click the video above for that inside look.

MORE: