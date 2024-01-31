Whole Foods sets opening date for new Albuquerque location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whole Foods Market officials announced its newest Albuquerque location will open later next month.

The new Whole Foods location will open February 22 at 9 a.m. The store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on opening day and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all other days.

For opening day, the store will give complimentary coffee and Berry Chantilly Cake samples to customers. The first 300 customers in line will also receive a limited-edition tote bag and “a Secret Saver coupon featuring offers up to $100 off.”

The new location is at a new shopping center between I-40 and Indian School, just across Carlisle Boulevard from the old location. The old location has been open for over 30 years.

The new shopping center, Carlisle Crossing, will also house the new headquarters for American Home Furniture & Mattress. The company hasn’t specified an opening date yet.