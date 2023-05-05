Animal bones remain at dirt lot in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, there were nearly a dozen deer legs dispersed throughout a dirt lot near General Mills in Albuquerque, among other animal remains.

The deer and other animals have mostly been cleaned up, but the remains of many other creatures are still left out there – some even unrecognizable.

A neighbor says the problem started nearly a year ago.

“Back in this area, there had to have been at least four to five carcasses of doe deers,” the resident said.

A New Mexico Game and Fish spokesperson told KOB 4 last week that they were looking into the situation. They also said dumping deer and other game is illegal and reportable under Operation Game Thief.

A Game and Fish rep said Thursday they are still looking into this situation, and should have more information available soon.