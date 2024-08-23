Animal Humane NM accepting food donations to help senior pet owners

Animal Humane New Mexico is asking for your help with dry pet food donations to help senior pet owners who have trouble affording it.

The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs will help distribute the food to senior citizens who have a hard time affording food for their pets.

You can drop off donations at Animal Humane’s main campus at 615 Virginia St. S.E. in Albuquerque. You can also make a monetary donation (click here to access that)