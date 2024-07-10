Another round of storms and flooding hit Ruidoso

Storms continue to hit Ruidoso meaning another day of flooding for the area.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – For the second day in a row, storms have sent rushing water down Ruidoso roads where they don’t belong, leaving more devastation behind.

Video shows the water flowing down a busy part of the village, and damage and destruction is left behind for an area that can’t handle anymore. Flooding also hit the community of Cherokee Mobile Village.

There is a flash flood emergency in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Officials have already closed down many roads, including Highway 70 due to flooding. According to the National Guard, part of Highway 70 collapsed. Paradise Canyon, Mechem, Galivan Canyon and Cedar Creek have also been closed.

KOB 4 spoke to village officials who say some of those areas could see a lot of damage because of the burn scar.

“It’s real. It’s almost like a quicksand once it settles, and then it’s within that it’s not, just like some small rocks and small limbs. I mean, we’re talking like downed trees that were burned in the fire or that were weak that as this goes by, it takes them down,” said Kerry Gladden, a spokesperson for the Village of Ruidoso.

Gladden told us they are in their second week of monsoon season and residents should expect to see more flooding.

Village officials also want folks to keep in mind is how quickly it all can happen.