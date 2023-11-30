Another round of winter weather could impact traveling Thursday in New Mexico

If you're traveling around the state Thursday, be careful. A mix of winter weather could make conditions dicey.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you’re traveling around the state Thursday, be careful. A mix of winter weather could make conditions dicey.

KOB 4 Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has more on what you could see if you have to be on the roads.

Watch the video above for his full forecast.

MORE: