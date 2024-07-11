APD: 1 arrested in raid of massage parlor near downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested a woman on a prostitution charge during a raid of an alleged illegal massage parlor near downtown.

Police worked with special agents from the Governor’s Organized Crime Commission to execute a search warrant Wednesday night on what they describe as an unlicensed business near Lomas Boulevard and 12th Street.

Police arrested 50-year-old Mei Chien Wu. They accuse her of promoting prostitution. Police say they also seized more than $5,500 in cash and “several working cell phones” from the business.

Special agents reportedly began investigating the business in June. According to police, the investigation began after agents identified it on a website with images of young women that promoted “potential illegal activity,” possibly including sex services.

Special agents reached out to APD to assist with the investigation and conduct surveillance. While doing so, they saw several men coming in and out of the business in a suspicious manner.

Investigators allege Chien Wu has a history of human trafficking, forced labor, prostitution and pimping in California.

The investigation into the business is ongoing.