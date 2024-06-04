APD: 1 critically injured in overnight hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person critically injured near Central and San Pedro in Albuquerque.

Sometime after midnight, in the early Tuesday morning hours, Albuquerque police officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near Central and San Pedro. They arrived and found that person.

Paramedics took the person to the hospital. They remain in critical condition.

Police have no further details on what happened. They’re still investigating.