APD: 1 dead, no officers injured in shooting near I-40 and Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is dead and no officers were injured in a police shooting Thursday morning near I-40 and Coors in Albuquerque.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities closed 98th Street over Interstate 40 as they searched for that person in the area. Then, around 10:30 a.m., police said a person was shot and pronounced dead.

Police haven’t said if that was the same person. They are encouraging people to avoid the area of 98th and I-40 and to seek an alternate route in the meantime.

