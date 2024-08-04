APD: 1 in critical condition after high-speed motorcycle crash

One person is in critical condition Sunday evening after a serious motorcycle crash.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One person is in critical condition Sunday evening after a serious motorcycle crash.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Tramway and Cloudview.

APD says two motorcycles were racing at high speeds when one of the drivers lost control and crashed. He was taken to UNM hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police say the other motorcyclist fled the scene before they could identify him.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.