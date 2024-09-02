APD: 4 dead in murder-suicide in NE Albuquerque

Four people are dead from an overnight shooting in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Four people are dead from an overnight shooting in Albuquerque. The shooting happened by Indian School and San Ysidro Road in northwest Albuquerque in the North Valley.

Police say it was a murder suicide situation. It began with some type of argument between the shooter and one of the victims.

They say one of the victims was getting picked up in a parking lot when the shooter started arguing again.

Police say the victim got out of the car and that’s when the shooting happened.

According to police, two of the victims were father and son, and most of those involved were in their 20s.

“Our shooter, from our early look, has no criminal history we could find. So we are gonna try to understand what happened. If he does have other history, the history of the gun, the history of everyone else involved,” said APD Comdr. Kyle Hartsock.

Just a few weeks ago, city leaders were touting a decrease in our homicide rate compared to previous years. Everything up to July was far down compared to the record-breaking violent years in 2021 and 2022.

They were right. In July, homicides were down more than a quarter compared to the same time last year. Then, something went wrong in August.

