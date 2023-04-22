APD: Albuquerque teen arrested, charged with murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque detectives arrested 16-year-old Jacob Lovato Friday evening for the shooting death of 17-year-old Gabriel Gurule during an overnight dispute over a gun purchase.

Witnesses told APD homicide detectives that Gurule went with friends overnight to an apartment near Carlisle and Menaul to purchase a gun. Witnesses said Gurule and another individual, identified as Jacob Lovato, were comparing handguns. One of the handguns was modified with an auto-sear, making it a fully automatic handgun.

According to witnesses, Lovato asked Gurule how much he would charge to sell his firearm.

Gurule said he would sell it for $950, according to witnesses.

Lovato responded, “What if I kept it?”

Gurule said, “If you’re going to keep it, you’re going to have to take my life,” according to witnesses.

Witnesses told police that Lovato had firearms in both hands, and “sprayed” gunfire across the room, striking and killing Gurule. Lovato fled the scene in one vehicle, and the others fled in another vehicle.

Homicide detectives secured an arrest warrant for Lovato, who was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. in northwest Albuquerque Friday.

Lovato will be booked on an arrest warrant charging him with an open count of murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.