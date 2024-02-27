APD arrests man accused of murdering brother

Police arrested a man accused of murdering his brother in northeast Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a man accused of murdering his brother during an argument inside a home in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police responded around 2:20 p.m. Monday to a shooting in a neighborhood near Louisiana and San Antonio. They found one person dead at the scene.

Police arrested Nathan Sheckler for murder and identified that person at the scene as his brother, Travis.

Their mom allegedly told police the two brothers were arguing before it turned into a physical fight.

Sheckler reportedly shot Travis with a rifle during the fight. Then, their mom called 911 and tried to perform CPR on Travis but he died.

Court documents include a photo of a text conversation between Sheckler and his mom after paramedics arrived.

Sheckler reportedly wrote, “I’m sorry that happened. I really wish it didn’t. I love you.”

