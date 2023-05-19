APD: Person shot by officers near Central and Tingley

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers were involved in a shooting at The Beach apartments near Central and Tingley. Police said one individual was shot by officers.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area, but all lanes of Central have been reopened.

No officers were injured. Information is limited at this time.

