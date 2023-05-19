APD: Person shot by officers near Central and Tingley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers were involved in a shooting at The Beach apartments near Central and Tingley. Police said one individual was shot by officers.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area, but all lanes of Central have been reopened.

No officers were injured. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

There is currently police activity in the area of Central and Tingley. Central is currently shut down in both directions at Tingley.



Drivers should avoid the area.



More details will be released as they are available. — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) May 19, 2023