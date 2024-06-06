APD chief discusses timeline for ending DOJ oversight

The Albuquerque Police Department has been under the oversight of the Department of Justice for nearly a decade.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has been under the oversight of the Department of Justice for nearly a decade. Their mission was to improve APD and remove a pattern of excessive force by officers. This year APD reached a major milestone in their Court-Approved Settlement Agreement, reaching 100% compliance with all requirements.

APD leaders appeared in federal court Tuesday to go over the independent monitor’s 19th report. Hearings are held every six months to monitor APD’s progress.

Chief Harold Medina said there were at least 270 different items under the court-approved settlement when the oversight started in 2015. The DOJ has dismissed 56% of the agreement, meaning the department has been able to self monitor themselves in those areas. Now, it’s about upholding that compliance.

“Over the course of the next three monitoring periods, that should equal 100%, and that would be sometime in the fall of 2025, where if we are able to maintain what we have done, this case will be dismissed,” Medina said.

Another big concern is making sure that the department can function properly when the DOJ is gone. The chief told KOB 4 they have worked on creating an internal team to oversee APD and any disciplinary cases.

A judge is assigned to look into constitutional policing and an out-of-state expert will oversee use-of-force investigations.