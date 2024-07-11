APD chief talks hopes for upcoming special session 

On Thursday, KOB 4 we sat down with Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina on a wide range of topics.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Exactly one week from today, lawmakers will put whatever summer plans they had on hold to return to Santa Fe for a special session on public safety, and there are a lot of opinions about the agenda already.

In Albuquerque, homelessness, gun violence, and juvenile crime are some of the biggest issues plaguing our city these days.

He says the one main thing he wants to see out of this session is lawmakers working together.

“I hope that the politicians across the state stop playing politics, they work with the governor’s office, and we actually accomplish something that’s good for the people of New Mexico in this, and that this doesn’t become a political game,” said Medina.

The chief says he understands time is limited for the special session, but he hopes that we find ways to take a serious look at how we hold violent offenders accountable for their crimes during the next full legislative session.