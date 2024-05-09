APD DWI scandal: Ninth officer placed on leave

Matthew Trahan has been with the department since 2006 and was with the DWI unit for a couple of years.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A ninth Albuquerque police officer was placed on leave in connection to a federal investigation into the department’s DWI unit.

Albuquerque Police Department confirmed Matthew Trahan is on leave. Trahan has been with APD since 2006, was with the DWI unit from 2014-16 and recently worked as a detective.

Federal investigators are looking into allegations that DWI officers took bribes to miss court dates which led to DWI cases getting dismissed. They reportedly worked with a local attorney but no one has been charged so far. However, six of the nine officers implicated in the scandal have resigned.

From what we know, Trahan hasn’t resigned. However, he joins eight more officers connected to the investigation.

Mark Landavazo is among those who haven’t resigned. Daren DeAguero was the last officer named before Trahan and there is a lieutenant on leave who hasn’t been named.

Trahan was also involved in another incident eight years ago. He was accused of severely beating his fiancee, who is also an APD officer.

In a criminal complaint from 2016, police noted she had bruising, swelling and a bloody eye.

Trahan’s fiancee is also on the Bernalillo County “Giglio List.” The list specifies law enforcement officers whose credibility has been called into question by previous acts of dishonesty or misconduct.

MORE: