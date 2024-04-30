APD spokesperson suddenly leaves department amid DWI unit probe

APD officer and spokesperson Daren DeAguero decided to file for retirement Tuesday after being informed he was being put on leave as part of an internal investigation, according to police.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD officer and spokesperson Daren DeAguero notified the department he is retiring Tuesday after being informed he was being put on leave as part of an internal investigation, according to police.

APD says DeAguero, who has been with the department since 2009, was informed Tuesday morning that he was a target of the investigation and put on administrative leave. Investigators scheduled an interview for Tuesday afternoon, but they were notified that DeAguero submitted his paperwork to retire.

DeAguero is the sixth officer to resign or retire as a result of the investigation. DeAguero served with the DWI unit from 2014-2018.

APD officers are accused of accepting money to ensure some DWI cases either got thrown out or never filed.

At this time, no one is facing any charges. For more of our coverage on this alleged scheme, click here.

Mayor Tim Keller issued the following statement:

“The people of Albuquerque deserve to have trust that the criminal justice system is working to stop drunk driving. These allegations of corruption between officers and defense attorneys are a betrayal to the people that police officers are sworn to protect and a betrayal to their fellow officers who put their lives on the line every day for our families.

As we await the FBI’s complete investigation, we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure no stone is left unturned.”