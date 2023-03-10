APD files charges in multiple homicide cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police recently filed charges in three different homicide cases.

On Friday, police charged 22-year-old Xavier Marquez with a June 2021 murder at a Travelodge hotel in northwest Albuquerque.

Marquez allegedly got into a confrontation with 34-year-old Daniel Bustos in the hotel parking lot. The confrontation came to a head when police say Marquez fired 14 gunshots toward Bustos and struck him once in the leg.

Bustos was taken to Lovelace Hospital downtown, then died en route to UNMH.

Marquez faces charges of murder, tampering with evidence and shooting at an occupied building.

In February, he pled guilty to shooting a dog and killing their owner in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood in September 2021.

Police charged 48-year-old Frank Madrid Jr., with fatally shooting 47-year-old Jeffrey Campbell, northeast of Louisiana and Central, in September 2022.

Authorities arrested Madrid on a federal probation violation warrant in Las Vegas, N.M. During the arrest, detectives say they found the Cadillac SUV used during the homicide. They also allegedly found four firearms, ammo, drugs and a cell phone inside.

An investigation determined Madrid allegedly shot Campbell three times after claiming Campbell stole 200 Fentanyl pills from him.

Police then charged Madrid with murder, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and receiving a stolen firearm.

26-year-old Elena Ornelas faces charges for the January murder of a 24-year-old woman at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

Ornelas allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Sadie Hill. Witnesses told police Hill pointed foil and a pipe at Ornelas and threatened to kill her. Then, Ornelas allegedly opened fire and killed Hill.

At the time of the shooting, Ornelas was out on a pretrial release after she faced charges for shooting a woman in the shoulder in late December. Police are still looking for her.