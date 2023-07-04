APD identifies suspect of deadly shooting involving officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s new information about the deadly shooting involving Albuquerque police near a McDonald’s last week.

APD identified the victim as 25-year-old Jeramiah Salyards from Roswell.

Police say Salyards stabbed a victim inside his car near the McDonald’s drive-thru at Lomas and San Pedro.

Police tracked him down later and shot and killed him as he ran armed with a knife. Police also hit two bystanders during that shooting.

Reps say one man is still in the hospital, and another was released.

Police say Salyards just got out of prison within the past year after serving three years for stabbing a city bus driver in 2020.

He was also convicted of drug possession and resisting an officer in the past.