APD IDs man killed by police after shooting an officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have released an update on the deadly shooting involving APD Thursday night.

APD has identified the man shot and killed by police during a SWAT standoff at the Copper Ridge Apartments as Emmanuel Galaviz Campos. Police were attempting to arrest him on two warrants.

Investigators believe he was connected to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Santa Fe, and they also considered him a person of interest in an Albuquerque homicide investigation.

APD said that Campos shot at officers and hit one in the arm. That officer was treated at the hospital and released Thursday night.

Officers fired back at Campos, killing him.