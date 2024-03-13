APD investigates deadly shooting in NE Albuquerque
Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting near Menaul and University Wednesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting near Menaul and University Wednesday.
Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim later died from their injuries.
