APD investigates deadly shooting in NE Albuquerque

Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting near Menaul and University Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting near Menaul and University Wednesday.

Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim later died from their injuries.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.