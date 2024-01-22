APD bomb squad investigates suspicious package downtown

Albuquerque police activated their explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team to assist the FBI after receiving a call about a suspicious package in the kitchen area of a restaurant in the 300 block of Third Street Northwest.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are responding to an area of downtown Albuquerque where a suspicious package was reportedly found Monday morning.

Albuquerque police activated their explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team to assist the FBI after receiving a call about a suspicious package in the kitchen area of a restaurant in the 300 block of Third Street Northwest.

Authorities evacuated an officer building and the restaurant. You’re encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.