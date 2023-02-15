APD: Man accused of killing father while kids were home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested and charged a man with allegedly shooting and killing his father at his home in northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police allege that 40-year-old Giovanni Salazar fatally shot 74-year-old Eddie Salazar at his home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood near Coors and Montaño.

Police said Giovanni’s two sons were home at the time of the shooting. Giovanni also allegedly admitted to using meth and said he had not slept for more than a day.

Dispatch received a call from Giovanni, who said he accidentally shot his father. He allegedly told them he was fighting with his father and accidentally shot him in the hip.

Officers arrived and found Eddie dead from a gunshot wound. Police also found Giovanni and took him in for questioning.

Detectives determined Giovanni made an effort to get his gun and use it on his father, instead of trying to quell the situation.

Giovanni was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center on an open count of murder and child abuse. His first court appearance is pending.

