APD: Man arrested for homicide near downtown bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border reportedly arrested a suspect wanted for a fatal downtown stabbing in January.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Wednesday arrested Andrew Maya. Maya is accused of the January 7 murder of Jason Fuentes near the Downtown Distillery.

Police say the two men fought inside the bar until security used pepper spray to break them up.

Surveillance video showed the confrontation reportedly continued outside where, at some point, Maya stabbed Fuentes.

Fuentes died at the scene.

Maya reportedly left on a motorcycle. However, police say they identified him from the video and his wallet — which he dropped at the bar during the fight.

Maya faces an open count of murder.

