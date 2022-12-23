APD: Man charged with child abuse following Amber Alert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have worked with the district attorney’s office to file child abuse charges against Nicholas Clinton.

Police said Clinton had lost his five-year-old daughter while he was drunk and returned to shelter without her.

According to police, Clinton and his daughter were not allowed on the city bus because Clinton was drunk. His daughter was later found with a woman she didn’t know the next day. She allowed the child to sleep in a tent overnight to keep warm.

Police do not have Clinton in custody at this time. APD is still looking for him.

As for his daughter, she is staying with other family members.