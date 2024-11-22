APD officer accused of soliciting sexual favors placed on leave

An Albuquerque police officer is on leave and facing serious charges Thursday.

A grand jury just indicted officer Liam King. He’s accused of soliciting sexual favors from a woman while on duty this past summer.

King is facing multiple charges, including false imprisonment and criminal sexual contact.

An APD spokesperson says Internal Affairs investigated the allegations, and King was disciplined for policy violations.

He was put on leave last month when the case went to the grand jury.