APD officer accused of soliciting sexual favors to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque police officer will appear in court as he faces charges for allegedly soliciting sexual favors while on duty.

Officer Liam King is on leave after a grand jury indicted him on charges for the alleged incident this past summer. King is facing multiple charges, including false imprisonment and criminal sexual contact.

An APD spokesperson says Internal Affairs investigated the allegations. Then, they disciplined King for policy violations and put him on leave in October when the case went to the grand jury.

The allegations against King led to other consequences. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KOB 4 that he has been on its Brady-Giglio list since January of this year. The list consists of officers whose credibility in court could be questionable.

Earlier this year, the city attorney’s office sent a letter to prosecutors laying out details of the Internal Affairs investigation into King. It states King searched the woman in question without probable cause in June 2023.

He reportedly found a small bag with meth and threw it away without documenting or recording it.

There’s no mention of soliciting sex in the letter.