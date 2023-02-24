APD officer fired after 2022 police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has fired an officer following a police shooting last fall.

The department will not provide specific reasons for the decision, but an APD spokesperson confirmed officer Quan La was fired following an investigation into the shooting.

The shooting was on Sept. 21 on Candelaria, east of I-25. Officer La fired shots at Gabriel Garcia, hitting Garcia in the shoulder, after Garcia allegedly threw a couple of large rocks at officers.

Garcia was reportedly running away when he was shot.