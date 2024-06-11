APD officer placed on administrative leave following DWI arrest 

An Albuquerque police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was accused of driving drunk in his patrol vehicle over the weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was accused of driving drunk in his patrol vehicle over the weekend.

New Mexico State Police arrested APD officer Jordan Hernandez around midnight Sunday.

Police say he was speeding along Bobby Foster Road near Mesa del Sol. Hernandez allegedly told the State Police officer he was speeding because he was on his way to work.

The State Police officer said Hernandez was slurring his words and smelled like alcohol. Hernandez was arrested after a field sobriety test.

APD Chief Harold Medina responded to this arrest Tuesday, saying: “It’s always disappointing to learn one of our officers is accused of breaking the same laws they are sworn to enforce.”

Hernandez will remain on leave while APD conducts an internal investigation.