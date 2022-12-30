APD: Person found fatally shot in NE Albuquerque after SWAT activation ends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting investigation led to a SWAT activation and police finding a person fatally shot in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police responded around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting at a home on the 1400 block of Betts Street. SWAT helped police clear residents from the scene, near Morris and Constitution.

SWAT was deactivated around 9 a.m. Friday. At that time, police reported no one was in the home but a person was found fatally shot.

Detectives continued processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, while homicide detectives began their investigation.

