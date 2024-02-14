APD places Internal Affairs commander on leave

An APD commander has been placed on leave in connection to a federal investigation into multiple DWI unit officers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has placed the commander of the Internal Affairs Division on administrative leave as part of the department’s ongoing investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by DWI officers.

Mark Landavazo, who has been with APD since 2007, became commander of the Internal Affairs Division in 2021.

“We are investigating every aspect of these allegations, from the role of officers to supervisors,” Chief Medina said.

Five officers have been placed on administrative leave. One of those officers, Lt. Justin Hunt, has resigned. None of the officers reportedly involved have been charged at this time.

