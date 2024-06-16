APD seeks information on deadly hit-and-run near Nativo Lodge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police’s Fatal Crash Unit is looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman near an I-25 interchange overnight.
APD says the crash happened on Harper Drive near an urgent care and the Nativo Lodge off Pan American.
A witness told police it was a dark two-door car that hit and killed the woman.
If you know anything about this crash, contact police.