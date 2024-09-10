APD seeks suspects in alleged Dollar Tree robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for two suspects each accused of pulling out a gun on employees during an alleged robbery last month.
According to Albuquerque police, this all happened Aug. 29 at around 3:56 p.m., at a Dollar Tree store near San Mateo and Montgomery.
A woman walked into the store and allegedly started grabbing items and filling up her backpack. Once it was full, police say she left through the emergency exit.
As she did, a manager tried stopping her. That’s when she allegedly pulled out a gun, which a man reportedly with her also did when a security guard came out to confront them.
If you have any information on this, call APD Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).