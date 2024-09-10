APD seeks suspects in alleged Dollar Tree robbery

[FUEL-SingleVideo id=675339 embed=on share=on autoplay=3 title="" desc="yes" ad_placement=1 preroll="enable" vast-url="https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?iu=/6585/kob/web/vod&description_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kob.com&tfcd=0&npa=0&sz=400x300%7C640x360%7C640x480%7C1280x720&max_ad_duration=15000&gdfp_req=1&output=vast&unviewed_position_start=1&env=vp&impl=s&correlator={{CACHEBUSTER}}&cust_params=bidders%3Dpublica%26adCategory%3D{{AD_CATEGORY}}"]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are asking for help finding two people accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police say the couple took off with a bunch of items from the store on Montgomery near San Mateo. The woman also allegedly pulled a gun on security when they tried stopping her.

Outside the store, police say the man with the open shirt did the same thing.

If you know who these two are, call APD Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867)