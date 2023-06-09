APD: Shootout at birthday party leaves 3 teens dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An 18-year-old’s birthday party took a deadly turn after a few teens got into a fight and pulled guns.

Police were called to the home off Hilton Avenue in northeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning after shots were fired. When officers arrived, three young men were dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

What caused the fight is still unknown.

“We’ve seen this over and over again with these house parties,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman. “It does appear that the owner wasn’t there at the time and perhaps did not know about the party.”

According to homicide detectives, 18-year-old Jordan Johnson got into a fight with another 18-year-old, Marcos Perez, and 19-year-old Nick Ortega.

“Some kind of confrontation ensued,” Gallegos said. “It sounds like most everybody knew each other at the party and maybe a couple people showed up uninvited through social media, which is what we see oftentimes at these house parties.”

That’s when Johnson pulled out a gun and shot and killed Perez, only for Ortega to pull out another gun and shoot at Johnson.

“Dozens of shots were fired,” Gallegos said. “Officers have collected casings and they do believe more than one gun was involved.”

All three of them died in the shooting. There was also a 17-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet.

“There was a female who hid behind the couch but she still got struck in the upper thigh area,” Gallegos said. “The bullet went through and through. She was treated at the hospital and has already been released.”

Although there is no suspect to charge, detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact APD or send in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Police say big parties have been a big concern, especially now with graduation season and school on summer break.