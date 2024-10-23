APD, Special Olympics New Mexico partner for benefit softball tournament

A softball tournament and a home run derby is coming up this weekend in partnership with the Albuquerque Police Department to support local Special Olympics.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is partnering with Special Olympics New Mexico for a benefit softball tournament.

It’s a competition for a good cause, with coed and men’s double elimination tournaments. They are also hosting a home run derby.

It’s all happening this Saturday at the Barelas Railroad Park, with the tournament starting at 8 a.m. and the derby at 6 p.m.

More details on how to enter and how much it costs to enter is in the video above and here.