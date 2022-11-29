APD: Suspect arrested for string of crimes at NE ABQ apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a 39-year-old man suspected of crimes committed within days of each other in the area of the same northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

39-year-old Johnathan Martinez was arrested by Albuquerque police and charged with allegedly shooting a man in the chest at the Arioso Apartments’ parking lot late Tuesday night, November 22.

Martinez is accused of returning to the area of that same apartment complex, on November 26, when an APD auto theft detective reportedly saw Martinez driving a stolen car.

Detectives covertly watched him for a few hours, then deployed a drone. Martinez then allegedly fired eight shots in the air toward the drone.

Police relocated the stolen vehicle, this time with Martinez reportedly in the passenger seat. Officers tried to pull the car over but it fled with Martinez allegedly firing shots at police

Officers kept track of the car thanks to an attached GPS device and eventually found it abandoned on Georgia Street near Lomas.

Martinez and the driver, later identified as Myranda Slayandia, reportedly fled on foot. Police say they were later detained and arrested.