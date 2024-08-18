APD: Suspect killed in standoff near downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a suspect was shot and killed in a standoff with officers Saturday near downtown Albuquerque.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers tried taking the suspect into custody at a property in the 400 block of Roma Ave. N.E. Police said the suspect was armed and, at some point, at least one gunshot was fired during a foot chase that preceded the suspect barricading themselves in.

Officer set up a perimeter and tried negotiating with the suspect. However, around 7 p.m., police reported the suspect was shot and killed in a shooting with officers.

APD Chief Harold Medina is offering a briefing to the media on the shooting. We will keep you posted on what he has to say.