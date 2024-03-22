APD: Suspect turns himself in for deadly shooting in International District

A second murder suspect turned himself in to police for the March 4 killing of Jacob Rivera.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A murder suspect turned himself in Wednesday, according to Albuquerque police.

30-year-old Isaiah Siddell is facing charges for the death of Jacob Rivera on March 4. Siddell is the second suspect in the case, along with 25-year-old Gabriel Valenzuela-Greene, Jr., who is also known as “Memphis.”

APD says Rivera was shot nine times near 112 Indiana Street SE, near Central and Louisiana. Another woman was shot in the leg and hospitalized. She later told detectives she was smoking fentanyl in an alleyway with Rivera when they were shot.

In addition to that shooting, police say they connected the gun from Rivera’s death to another shooting at the Adam Food Market where Siddell is accused of shooting a dog in the face.