APD: Suspected road rage shooting discovered near Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a shooting, discovered Tuesday near Central and Tingley, may have been the result of a road rage incident on I-40.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-40 between the Big-I and Coors. Witnesses allegedly told police someone fired shots from a black SUV at a white SUV it was alongside, striking a woman in the passenger seat of the white SUV.

The white SUV exited the interstate and made it to the area of Central and Tingley around 9:46 p.m. That is when the driver flagged down a service aid working the River of Lights and informed them about the shooting.

Rescue personnel responded and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. They rushed her to the hospital where she is now in critical condition.

The suspected black SUV reportedly had blue-tinged headlights. If you have any information about this shooting, APD is urging you to call (505) 242-COPS (2677).

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.